Ratan Tata Prayer Meet: When Hindu & Christian Priest, Muslim Imam And Sikh Guru Stood Shoulder To Shoulder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata's funeral was performed with full state honour at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai earlier today after the veteran industrialist passed away on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related illnesses. On October 10, Dr. Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of Indian National (INC) took to the microblogging 'X', and said that as part of funeral rites, a Hindu priest, a Muslim imam, a Sikh guru, and a Christian priest stood in respect behind Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

'Even after his passing, Ratan Tata continues to embody the true essence of being Indian. At his funeral, a Hindu priest, a Muslim imam, a Sikh guru, and a Christian priest all stood in respect behind his mortal remains. It's a powerful image of unity that BJP's blind followers may not appreciate," Dr. Shama Mohamed said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the death of the 86-year-old business tycoon. Ratan Tata's mortal remains were kept at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), for people to pay their last respects to the veteran industrialist. In the evening, the last remains were cremated at Worli Crematorium after the last rites were performed with full state honour.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and several other eminent personalities arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai to pay last respects to the iconic industrialists who will be remembered for generations.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tabled the proposal to confer the Bharat Ratna Award on Ratan Tata posthumously. The approved proposal will be submitted to the central government for its approval. NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar and KM Birla paid their last respects to the business tycoon. Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to attend the last rites on behalf of the Modi government.