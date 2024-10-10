Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Representatives Elected To International Committees
Date
10/10/2024 8:07:05 AM
The first meeting of the Board of the European Volleyball
Confederation (CEV) has taken place, Azernews
reports.
The event, held in the form of a video conference, was attended
by the Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball
Federation (AVF) and a member of the CEV Board, Jalil Jafarov.
During the meeting, the composition of the CEV commissions that
will operate from 2024 to 2028 was determined. Three candidates
from the AVF were elected: , the federation's physician to the
European Medical Commission Vusala Kazimova, a member of the Board,
to the European Beach Volleyball Commission Elqar Bagirov, as well
as head of the Communications Department, to the Finance Commission
Zohrab Gozalbayli.
A working group on the development of Zonal Associations and
strengthening of cooperation was also established at the meeting.
Jalil Jafarov was also included among those selected.
These individuals will represent Azerbaijan in the European
Volleyball Confederation over the next four years.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body
of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan
Volleyball Federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of
the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European
Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
