AIMPLB Delegation Meets J’Khand CM, Seeks Support On Waqf Amendment Bill

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) A delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met Jharkhand Chief Hemant Soren on Wednesday and sought his support in stalling the Waqf Amendment Bill and also preventing it from getting clearance from the Parliament.

The AIMPLB in a press note claimed that the Jharkhand Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on the Bill and assured them that he will never be a 'party' to any legislation that seeks to 'usurp' their rights and privileges.

The AIMPLB delegation led by its President Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani impressed upon the Chief Minister about the reasons behind their resistance and opposition to the proposed amendments.

He also sought to reason with the Chief Minister as to how this amendment weakens and dilutes the Waqf Act and paves the way for usurping the Waqf properties.

He also told him that this act of the Central government is against the Constitution, democratic values, federalism and also against the plural structure of the country.

Moulana Mohd. Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, AIPLMB General Secretary sought his support in stonewalling the proposed amendments in the legislation. Dr S. Q. R. Ilyas, the board executive member reiterated the stand and beseeched the CM for support on the issue.

“As a voice of the tribals and marginalised sections we expect from you that you will come forward and support us in our fight against the suppressions of the minorities,” he said.

The delegation also submitted a brief note on the critical study of the various provisions of the bill and thanked the Chief Minister for a patient hearing.

The AIMPLB, in its press note, claimed that the Chief Minister has also assured them of passing a resolution in the state cabinet against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Hafizul Hasan Ansari, the minister of Minority Affairs accompanied the Jharkhand Chief Minister during his meeting with AIMPLB members.