Kayshe Launches Press-On Lashe Clusters With New Pre-Glued Technology

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kayshe , the innovative Australian beauty brand founded in 2022, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new product, Press-On Lash Clusters. Available in two stunning styles, these lash clusters come in a convenient weekly box, offering enough lashes to keep users looking flawless all week long.Their ease of use and quick application set Kayshe's lash clusters apart from traditional strip lashes. Each cluster is pre-glued with an adhesive strip, allowing for a seamless lash look in just minutes, without the wait for glue to dry. This unique design lets users customize their lashes to fit their eye shape and desired style, effortlessly delivering a natural yet glamorous finish.The Press-On Lash Clusters come in two distinct styles, Charlotte and Annabelle, to suit different occasions. The Charlotte style offers subtle elegance perfect for everyday wear, while the Annabelle style adds glamor to any evening look. With enough lashes in each box to last an entire week, maintaining a flawless lash look has never been easier.Olivia Zhu, co-founder of Kayshe, shared her inspiration behind the product: "As someone with a busy lifestyle, I simply don't have 10 minutes to spare on lash application. But I love how lashes can transform a makeup look. That's why we created Kayshe's Press-On Lash Clusters-something you can just press on and go. They're customizable, easy to apply, and give a natural, seamless look. Now, I can put on my lashes in 30 seconds, and I'm thrilled to bring this amazing product to our customers in both the US and Australia."In addition to the new Press-On Lash Clusters, Kayshe offers a variety of other beauty solutions, including the popular Wosado Magnetic Lashes. These magnetic lashes, available in styles like Frost Black, Diamond Black, and Iris Black, provide a flawless, long-lasting look in seconds, making them another effortless option for lash lovers.With products prioritizing innovation and ease of use, Kayshe continues to advance lash application in the beauty industry.To buy Kayshe Weekly Box - Press-on Lash Clusters, visit: products/kayshe-weekly-box-self-adhesive-lashesFor updates, follow Kayshe on Social Media.Instagram:TikTok: @kayshe_au/

