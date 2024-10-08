Daxtra CEO Terry Baker To Present On Maximizing Recruiting Tech With AI And Automation At The HR Southwest Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Terry Baker, CEO of Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent ecosystem WHAT: Will present“Super Sourcing: The Dos and Don'ts of Powering Your Tech Stack with AI and Automation” at The HR Southwest 2024. WHEN: Baker is scheduled to speak on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. CT. WHERE: Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston St,

Fort Worth, Texas 76102

For event information, click here .

DETAILS:

In today's fast-evolving talent acquisition landscape, artificial intelligence is critical to building an efficient tech stack - especially for organizations looking to hire in tight markets. During the HR Southwest Conference 2024, Terry Baker, CEO of Daxtra, will lead a session titled "Super Sourcing: The Dos and Don'ts of Powering Your Tech Stack with AI and Automation." Baker's presentation will provide attendees with actionable strategies for optimizing recruiting tools and technologies and offer valuable insights into evaluating and implementing AI-driven solutions to enhance hiring processes. Attendees will learn what an effective tech stack looks like with AI and automation in the mix.

For more information about The HR Southwest Conference 2024, visit .

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.





