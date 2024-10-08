Instagram celebrates its 14th anniversary

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Instagram celebrated its 14th anniversary, boasting an impressive 2 billion active monthly users. However, this milestone comes with significant controversies that have raised questions about the platform’s credibility, particularly concerning allegations of political censorship. One of the most pressing issues has been the reported deletion of posts supporting the Palestinian cause, which critics argue undermines the platform's commitment to free expression.



As one of the world’s leading social platforms, Instagram has faced increasing scrutiny over its policies and practices. Earlier this year, on February 9, the platform introduced a series of new features, one of which restricts the sharing of specific political content. This feature, reportedly activated without user consent, appears to have been implemented in anticipation of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections to address concerns about disinformation. However, it has drawn criticism for allegedly limiting access to information regarding support for Palestinians during a time of heightened conflict, particularly amid the devastating bombardment of Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 42,000 fatalities over the past year.



In response to concerns about content on the platform, Turkish authorities took action against Instagram on August 2, blocking access to the app due to the presence of catalog crimes—serious offenses such as murder and sexual assault—being shared on the platform. After negotiations, Instagram was made available again in Turkey on August 10, with company representatives committing to address the Turkish government's demands.



The scrutiny of Instagram is not limited to content moderation issues. In 2022, the Turkish Competition Board imposed an USD18.6 million fine on Meta Platforms, Instagram’s parent company, for merging data collection practices across its various platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. The board found that this practice hindered advertising competition and reinforced Meta's dominant position in the social media market. The fines accrued daily during the compliance period set by the Turkish authorities, ultimately exceeding USD26 million, unadjusted for inflation.



As Instagram marks its anniversary, the platform stands at a crossroads, grappling with the dual challenges of maintaining user engagement while addressing mounting concerns about censorship and market practices. The ongoing debates over its policies highlight the delicate balance social media platforms must strike between curbing misinformation and ensuring free speech, a challenge that is likely to persist in the years to come.

