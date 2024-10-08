Godrej Interio introduces ‘Reserve Plus’ and ‘Gain Pro’ Office Storage Solutions to Enhance Efficiency

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7 October 2024: Godrej Interio, a leading home and office furniture business of Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched two innovative ranges of modular and elegantly designed office storage solutions: 'Reserve Plus' and 'Gain Pro'. These storage systems are designed to blend seamlessly with any office furniture configuration, while offering multi-functional capabilities and optimizing workspace efficiency.



Commenting on this innovative concept, Sameer Joshi, Sr. Vice President and Head of B2B Business, Godrej Interio said, “At Godrej Interio, we are committed to creating products that adopt a human-centered approach and offer adaptive space solutions for workspaces. The ergonomically designed 'Reserve Plus' and 'Gain Pro' systems focus on hassle-free workplaces and space optimization. Their neutral aesthetics and design versatility make them particularly appealing to interior designers, architects and consumers seeking adaptable storage solutions. With these new offerings, we aim to make well-designed furniture accessible to more institutions, enhancing user security and productivity. Godrej Interio's institutional furniture business is expected to grow by 19% in FY25-26, and we plan to introduce over 45 new SKUs in the institutional furniture segment over the next two years.”



The modern Indian workplace landscape has undergone significant transformation, largely driven by rapid technological advancements. Storage solutions have evolved to incorporate cutting-edge technology, enhanced aesthetics, and improved functionality. Despite the increasing digitalization of business processes, many organizations still require physical storage for official documents, legal papers, and inventory items, which often consume valuable commercial real estate. The 'Reserve Plus' and 'Gain Pro' ranges address this challenge comprehensively.



Reserve Plus is a versatile modular system that supports various work activities, offering multiple configurations including open shelves, hinged shutters, and lateral filing drawers. Its flexibility allows for the creation of longer layouts by connecting multiple units, catering to different office space requirements. Additionally, it incorporates biophilic design principles to promote enhanced calm, clarity, and creativity in the workplace. The modular units can be used as freestanding zone dividers, creating defined neighborhoods and interactive spaces that foster more dynamic workflows.



The Gain Pro system offers advanced storage solutions designed to maximize office efficiency. Its flexible configuration options allow for optimal use of floor space, potentially improving workflow and productivity. The system provides wall-to-wall storage capabilities, utilizing space from floor to ceiling. The security features for the system includes Cam, Digital, or Numeric locks with a 3-point locking mechanism. Gain Pro is adaptable to various environments, including corporate suites, open offices, guest lounges, waiting rooms, and reception areas. Available in two heights with different loading capacities, it offers a range of color options and the flexibility to combine wooden and steel surfaces for both open and closed storage.





MENAFN08102024005232011781ID1108756115