ixigo Announces The ‘Grand Travel Utsav’ Sale: Exclusive Discounts on Flights and Hotels, Starting 4th October

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Delhi, 4th October 2024: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, is delighted to announce its much-anticipated Grand Travel Utsav Sale, from October 4th to 8th, 2024. In this period, travelers can enjoy flat 15% off on domestic and international flight and hotel bookings, making their upcoming festive travels more affordable and delightful.



During the sale, travelers can take advantage of the exclusive offer with multiple banks and get flat 15% off, up to ₹1500, on flight tickets and hotel bookings! ICICI Bank customers, using Credit Cards, Net Banking, or Credit Card EMIs, can enjoy the offer on 4th and 5th October 2024. RBL Bank credit card holders can claim their discount on 6th October, followed by AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders on 7th October. BOBCARD users can grab the deal on 8th October.



Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said, “With the festive season approaching, we’re making travel more affordable and accessible for everyone with our Grand Travel Utsav Sale. We want travelers to enjoy their festive journeys without the burden of high costs. With flat discounts on domestic and international flights, plus hotels, and exciting bank deals, there’s no better time to plan your perfect getaway. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your festive travel dreams come true!”

For the sale, ixigo has collaborated with reputed airline partners like Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, Emirates, Egypt Air, Cathay Pacific, Air Mauritius, Gulf Air, Oman Air, Myanmar Airways International, Cambodia Angkor Air and Vietnam Airlines.

This festive sale is designed to meet the growing demand for affordable travel during India’s most joyful season. Whether you're planning a family vacation or a solo trip, this offer ensures that you can book your festive journeys at exceptional prices.





