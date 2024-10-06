Prince Harry Plans Secret Trip With Royal Family, Leaving Wife Meghan Markle With Kids In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry has extended his solo trip abroad, staying longer than expected without his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was set to return to California this weekend to be with Meghan and their two children. However, he has decided to stay a few extra days, as per the Daily Express.

Sources tell the publication that the Duke of Sussex plans to spend private time with Royal Family and friends in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The 40-year-old prince has also scheduled a secret visit, which was kept out of his official plans.

| Prince Harry more likely to make a deal with 'King' William

"It's all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days. He'll likely go to Johannesburg and then to visit family and friends. The Spencers have a home there (in Cape Town) and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world,” the source said.

Harry has been travelling alone for several weeks, sparking concerns about his relationship with Meghan. He recently reunited with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho during his trip to Africa, where he spoke about his charity, Sentebale.

| 'Do not feel obliged': Meghan Markle hailed for her work ethic

Before visiting South Africa , Harry made a solo trip to London for the WellChild Awards but did not meet his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William.

He also visited New York for events, including a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative, where he discussed the dangers of online harm for children.

| Harry steals time for Meghan, Archie, Lilibet during busy NYC trip

While Harry travels, Meghan has stayed at their home in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The couple's time apart has led some to worry they may be growing distant after six years of marriage.