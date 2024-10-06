عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

10/6/2024 3:04:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the Egyptian armed forces during the battle to liberate the Egyptian territory, remembering that Kuwaitis had stood side by side with Egyptians during this war, which embodied the historical ties between the two countries and peoples.
His Highness the Amir also wished the Egyptian president good health and Egypt further progress and prosperity. (end) sam

