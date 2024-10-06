Kuwait Amir Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the Egyptian during the battle to liberate the Egyptian territory, remembering that Kuwaitis had stood side by side with Egyptians during this war, which embodied the historical ties between the two countries and peoples.

His Highness the Amir also wished the Egyptian president good health and Egypt further progress and prosperity. (end) sam

MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750049