Kuwait Amir Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.
Date
10/6/2024 3:04:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the Egyptian armed forces during the battle to liberate the Egyptian territory, remembering that Kuwaitis had stood side by side with Egyptians during this war, which embodied the historical ties between the two countries and peoples.
His Highness the Amir also wished the Egyptian president good health and Egypt further progress and prosperity. (end) sam
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.