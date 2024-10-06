(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Led by its Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar Museums this week participated in the Fourth World on Creative (WCCE) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Organised by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) together with the Republic of Indonesia, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), WCCE is a major event on the international conference circuit for leaders and innovators to discuss how to overcome challenges in international creative economies.

During her keynote address, titled Global Collaboration in Creative Industries and presented at the opening ceremony, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said,“What we see in Qatar, and elsewhere, is that the creative industries can transcend cultural and language barriers, enabling the exchange of ideas and the development of innovations across the globe. Whether in visual art, film, digital media, fashion, or the culinary arts, the creative sector drives societal progress and brings people together to address global challenges.”

The three-day conference, held from October 2 to 4, was organised around the theme“Inclusively Creative: A Shifted Reality.” Among those in attendance were Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan; H E Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; Sylvie Forbin, Deputy Director General, Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, World Intellectual Property Organization and Sandiaga S Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani with other officials during the event.

Qatar Museums representatives and speakers included Shaika Nasser Al Nassr, Director of the Museum of Islamic Art, and Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha.

Shaika Nasser Al Nassr, Director of the Museum of Islamic Art, joined international museum directors and entrepreneurs for a panel titled“Cultural Hubs: Museums as Catalysts for Creative Community in Urban Space” to provide her insights into how museums can foster collaboration, encourage education, and engage communities. Other panellists included Wang Xudong, Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum; Yannick Lintz, President of Guimet Museum in Paris; and Mareva Grabowski–Mitsotakis, entrepreneur and Founder of Mstudio. The discussion was moderated by Bobirmirzo Sayomov, Head of Museums Development Department at the Agency of Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha, a Qatar Museums biennial showcasing local, regional, and global design excellence, took part in a panel titled“Creative Structures: Bridging Architecture, Design, and Economic Growth.” The discussion, moderated by Cyril Zammit, an independent design advisor, also included Ahmed Al-Mannai, Co-Founder of Shepherd Studio; Ekaterina Golovatyuk, architect and co-founder of Grace; and Jayden Ali, Founder of JA Projects. The panel examined how architecture and design practices can be engines for economic growth.

Sara Raza, one of the curators of Seeing Is Believing: the art and influence of Gérôme, an exhibition organised by the future Lusail Museum in collaboration with Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art that opens in November also attended the conference along with foreign dignitaries, entrepreneurs and founders of companies, CEOs and directors of major institutions. Uzbekistan, a vibrant nation at the crossroads of the ancient Silk Road, has long been a hub for thinkers, leaders, and creatives. Event attendees took part in networking opportunities, diverse talks, experiential workshops, live performances, and enjoyed a vocal performance by Dana Al Meer, a Qatari singer.

This year's event on the theme“Inclusive Creativity: A Changed Reality” focused on socio-economic issues related to rapidly developing technologies, with a special focus on the growth of artificial intelligence.

Uzbekistan is the first country in Central Asia to host such a conference, organized by the Foundation for the Development of Culture and Art of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, the United Nations Office for Trade and Development, the World Intellectual Property Organization, as well as the British Council as a knowledge partner.

Over 2,000 representatives of the world of culture and art, politicians and entrepreneurs from more than 80 countries took part in the forum. A number of events were held within the framework of the conference, including a meeting of representatives of the ministries of the guest countries, an exhibition on creative economics, seminars, master-classes and presentations.