Kuwait PM Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory. (end) sam

