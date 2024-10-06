Kuwait PM Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.
KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory. (end)
