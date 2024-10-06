QC, Zakat Affairs Department Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari recently met with officials from the Zakat Affairs Department, including its Director Saad bin Omran bin Ali Al Kuwari, Head of Zakat Services Section Mohamed Jaber Al-Braidi, and Chief of the Division of Collection & Zakat Account Mohamed Ahmed Alsayed. During the meeting they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Chamber and the Zakat Affairs Department in matters concerning the business community. Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the Chamber's readiness to collaborate with the department in all relevant areas.