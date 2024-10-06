'Fostering Women Workforce Unlocks Untapped Potentials, Drives Economy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expansions in job opportunities are steadily improving in Qatar, reflecting the country's commitment to gender equality and workforce diversity, an official has said.

The of Qatar in recent years carried out various initiatives to empower women in the workplace that go hand in hand with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said:“We encourage businesses across the region to reassess their workplace cultures and practices to ensure they are not only welcoming but also empowering to women.”

Recently, the global research and consultancy company - Great Place to Work Middle East unveiled the top '100 Best Workplaces for Women' in 2024 from over 60 countries worldwide.

The rankings consist of 25 Large, 25 Medium, and 50 Small companies for their workplace standards and culture across the region.

Youssef said:“Based on research conducted by Great Place To Work, companies are recognising the value of female talent and many are taking proactive steps to create inclusive environments. This includes mentorship programs, flexible work arrangements, and training initiatives that equip women with the necessary skills to thrive in a competitive job market.”

Among the top firms ranked in the region, Qatar's McDonald's by Al Mana took the first position in the large category.

In the small category, Qatar-based Al Dirae Insurance Brokers company was ranked 27th, while Shift Group was ranked 30th. However, no firms from Qatar were ranked in the Middle category.

“Organisations must prioritise creating a workplace culture that not only embraces diversity but actively champions women in leadership roles. This can lead to a more innovative and dynamic workforce, which is essential for sustaining economic growth in Qatar,” he said.

The Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC list is based on the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey which was filled out anonymously by female employees. The survey focuses on job culture, including their experiences, perceptions, and feelings about their workplace.

The official stressed that companies were assessed on how female staff were dealt with, including factors such as representation, growth opportunities, and fairness in leadership and decision-making.

The survey also reckoned the level of inclusivity, diversity, and equity within the organization, in addition to the support and resources provided to female workers to succeed in their careers.

Youssef further said,“Based on our analysis and Best Workplaces Lists, we have identified several sectors that are particularly beneficial for women. These sectors include Hospitality, Transportation, Education & Training, Professional Services, Financial Services & Insurance, and Advertising & Marketing, among many others.”

“These sectors have made significant strides in promoting gender equality, providing opportunities for women to advance in their careers. For instance, women are now holding top-tier leadership positions. This marked increase is attributed to the government's efforts to address the gender gap and provide equal opportunities for women to participate in the workforce,” he added.