Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the October 6 War victory. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince hailed the historical relations between Kuwait and Egypt, wishing President Al-Sisi good and to Egypt more progress and prosperity. (end) sam

