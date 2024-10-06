Al Jazeera Condemns Assault On Its Journalist By Palestinian Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera has strongly condemned the assault by a member of the Palestinian Authority's security on its correspondent, Laith Jaar (pictured), in the West while he was covering the Israeli bombardment of the Tulkarm refugee camp.

According to Laith's testimony, security officer Ahmad Ghassan Quzah assaulted him and threatened to shoot him. The Network also condemned the subsequent detention and arrest of Laith by the national security, while filing a complaint against the security officer who assaulted him. The Network considered this action is part of a systematic incitement campaign against Laith and Al Jazeera's coverage.

This attack and arrest represent a serious escalation and a clear violation of journalists' rights, adding to the ongoing systematic targeting of our reporters in the Palestinian territories, particularly following the illegal closure of the Al Jazeera bureau in Ramallah by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Al Jazeera emphasised the need to protect journalists and their right to perform their professional duties without threats or intimidation. Any attack infringing upon this right is intolerable.

Al Jazeera called on the responsible entities in the Palestinian Authority to immediately release Laith Jaar, open an urgent and comprehensive investigation into this incident, and hold those responsible for the incitement and attack accountable with the utmost seriousness and transparency.

The Network also stressed the need to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of journalists and prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Al Jazeera Media Network reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to conveying the truth and exposing all violations, saying it will not back down from its journalistic responsibilities, regardless of the challenges and pressures.