Qatar Rail Wins 'Highly Commended Award'

Doha, Qatar: In a new international achievement added to its ongoing successes, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) announced that it has won the“Highly Commended Award” under the“Worldwide Operator of the Year” category at the 2024 Global Light Rail Awards.

Representatives from Qatar Rail's senior management team received the award during the ceremony held in London, UK, attended by around 500 delegates from more than 110 leading companies attended by approximately 500 delegates from over 110 leading companies worldwide, specializing in the operation, maintenance, and management of light rail systems.

The Global Light Rail Awards include 16 categories, with the“Worldwide Operator of the Year” being one of the most prominent, in which Qatar Rail was among the top three finalists.

This award reflects the company's commitment to providing world-class, sustainable transportation services and solidifies its position as a leading operator of modern and advanced railway systems.

The recognition is also a testament to the outstanding performance of Qatar Rail's transport networks, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, which offer efficient transportation solutions supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainability and urban development in Doha, Lusail, and their surrounding areas.

The Global Light Rail Awards is an annual event organised in the City of London by the publishers of the monthly international magazine, Tramways and Urban Transit. It is the industry's flagship awards ceremony and recognises excellence and innovation in the light rail sector all over the world.