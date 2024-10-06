Great Excitement And Eagerness To See Sachin Tendulkar Take The Field Again: Gavaskar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The cricketing world is abuzz with the announcement of the International Masters League (IML), a franchise-based T20 tournament, which will begin this year.

The six-team league is the brainchild of two of the greatest global cricketing icons, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

IML will be an annual T20 tournament, initially featuring cricketing stars from six cricket-playing nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

Tendulkar's return is set to reignite excitement among millions of fans eagerly awaiting the Master Blaster's magic with the bat once more across the 22 yards. Legendary cricketer Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on the league and excitement among the former greats.

Excerpt from the interview:

IANS: International Masters League will bring in new energy among former cricketers. How do you see that excitement?

Gavaskar: Yes, the IML will definitely re-energise former players as they will once again get an opportunity to play for a national side, albeit not in an international, but in a tournament that will be played like an international.

IANS: Sachin Tendulkar will be back in the field. And fans are already excited with the news. What plans does the league have for the mega show?

Gavaskar: Sachin is evergreen and resides in the hearts of every cricket-lover, not just Indians. Hence, there's great excitement and eagerness to see him take the field again. He plays every sport competitively, so we could be in for some exciting times ahead.

IANS: Why just three venues? Any plan to expand it to other major centres as well?

Gavaskar: For the first season, there will be only three venues, but as the seasons go, more venues will be able to see the IML.

IANS: You being the commissioner, how do you see this role? How challenging will it be?

Gavaskar: As the Commissioner, my role is pretty straightforward. That is to ensure that the league goes through smoothly without any misunderstandings between the players. Since the players know what's expected of them and are experienced enough, I don't see problems arising between teams. The potential for the growth of this league is enormous.

IANS: How was the response from the Masters? What messages did you get from them?

Gavaskar: The response from the Masters has been tremendous and all those contacted are keen and eager to show that they still have it in them to excel on the field.