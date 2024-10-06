Al Ahmadani Opens 11Th Edition Of 'Arabian Woman Exhibition'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Board Member of the Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani opened yesterday, the 11th edition of the 'Arabian Woman Exhibition' at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

The opening ceremony was attended by a group of leading businesswomen and entrepreneurs from Qatar and other countries, along with Tamader Al Marri, Director of Vogue Event Company, the exhibition's organizing company.

The exhibition, which is held under the sponsorship of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum and will run until Thursday, October 10, features 200 domestic and foreign booths, showcasing over 170 notable female entrepreneurs from Qatar.

Following the inauguration, Al Ahmadani toured the exhibition's pavilions and was briefed about the most recent designs and items displayed by Qatari and other designers in the sectors of fashion, accessories, and women's products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al Ahmadani noted that Qatari women have achieved significant successes across various sectors, praising the unwavering support and encouragement of the wise leadership to Qatari woman.

She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Social Development and Family for its continued support of Qatari women, particularly productive families, which led to holding the Second Arab Productive Families Exhibition in Doha, in cooperation with the League of Arab States and in coordination with the Union of Arab Chambers.

As the Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, Al Ahmadani invited Qatari businesswomen to join the forum in its new launch, emphasizing that it serves as a platform for Qatari businesswomen and entrepreneurs to promote their projects both locally and abroad.

For her part, Tamader Al Marri, Director of Vogue Event Company, said that the exhibition, through its ten previous editions, has witnessed a qualitative leap in terms of exhibits, designs, and participating designers, emphasizing its benefit to Qatari female designers and entrepreneurs. She also underscored that Qatar has become a significant destination for major exhibitions and events.

Tamader further noted that this edition features several accompanying events, including an awareness campaign on breast cancer prevention in cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society.

Accompanying events also include the participation of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, which aims to support productive families and introduce the“From Home” initiative, which supports national productive projects, and the participation of 'Scale 7', the first business incubator for fashion and design in Qatar.