Electric Trucks

size is estimated to grow by USD 20.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

35.44%

during the forecast period.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

prominent truck manufacturers venturing into electric trucks market. However,

high upfront cost of electric trucks

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Propulsion (Hybrid electric trucks and Battery electric trucks), Vehicle Type (Light trucks, Medium trucks, and Heavy-duty trucks), and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BOLLINGER MOTORS LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, E Force One AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Lordstown Motors Corp., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive LLC, Scania AB, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and VDL Groep BV

Major automobile manufacturers, including Volvo, Daimler, Ford Motor, Hino Motors, BYD, and Renault, are expanding their product offerings by developing electric truck models to meet the growing demand for sustainable mobility. Notable launches include Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup truck in April 2022, Renault's T E-Tech and C E-Tech trucks announced for delivery in 2023, and General Motors' Hummer Truck expected by early 2022. These initiatives by established automakers are a positive trend in the electric trucks market, as they aim to reduce their reliance on IC engine-based vehicles and cater to evolving consumer preferences.



Electric trucks are gaining momentum in various industries, particularly in fleet operations. Governments worldwide offer incentives to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, benefiting both the logistics sector and the environment. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are powering charging infrastructure, making electric trucks more sustainable. Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck's hybrid electric trucks lead the market, with Tevva electric trucks emerging as strong competitors. The manufacturing sector, municipalities, e-commerce, and waste management are key adopters, aiming for emission reductions. Manufacturing operations in emerging economies are also embracing electric trucks, driven by stricter emission norms. Battery electric trucks, hybrid trucks, and fuel-cell electric trucks are the main vehicle types, with advancements in battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure pushing the market forward. Major players like Daimler Truck, Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, Freightliner, and Truck World are investing in electric trucks, focusing on sustainability, efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, and Heavy-Duty Trucks are all seeing growth in the electric truck market. Online dashboards and vehicle type insights help fleet operators monitor and optimize their electric truck fleets.



The electric trucks market is experiencing growth worldwide, yet the high upfront cost of electric trucks is a significant barrier to adoption. Despite government subsidies and incentives, the price of electric trucks remains higher than that of IC engine-based trucks, averaging between USD150,000 and USD300,000. Price-sensitive markets, such as China, India, and Eastern Europe, are witnessing demand for long-haul trucks but are hesitant to adopt electric trucks due to their high upfront cost. Fleet operators and individual customers with funding constraints can explore financing options to purchase electric trucks. Operating cost savings on electric trucks can be utilized to make loan repayments. Financial institutions can facilitate the adoption of electric trucks by offering attractive financing plans. However, the high upfront cost of electric trucks is anticipated to remain a challenge, impeding the growth of the global electric trucks market during the forecast period.

Electric trucks are gaining traction in various industries, particularly in the logistics sector, as fleet operators seek to meet emission norms and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, challenges persist. Incentives for electric truck adoption are essential, but charging infrastructure development lags behind. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind power can help, but their availability and reliability are concerns. Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter and Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility's fuel-cell electric trucks are pioneering solutions. Battery electric trucks, like Tevva's offerings, and hybrid trucks from Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Freightliner, are popular choices. The logistics sector, e-commerce , municipalities, and emerging economies are embracing zero-emission vehicles. Manufacturing operations face challenges in battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure. Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, and Heavy-Duty Trucks require different battery capacities. Daimler Truck's Electric Freightliner and Freightliner's eM2 106 and eCascadia are leading the way. Truck World highlights the importance of sustainability, efficiency, and environment-friendly advanced transportation. Online dashboards provide Vehicle Type Insights for fleet management. Together, we're moving towards a more sustainable future for trucks.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

This electric trucks market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hybrid electric trucks 1.2 Battery electric trucks



2.1 Light trucks

2.2 Medium trucks 2.3 Heavy-duty trucks



3.1 Asia

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hybrid electric trucks-

Hybrid electric trucks are gaining traction in the transportation sector due to their long-mile range and cost advantages. These trucks use both IC engines and electric motors, with the electric motor drawing power from a battery charged by an external source or regenerative braking. The segment is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers, such as Daimler, Volvo, and Volkswagen, introduce and expand their hybrid electric truck offerings. Ford Motor and General Motors Co. Are also expected to launch their hybrid pickup truck models by 2024. While battery electric vehicles face limitations due to insufficient charging infrastructure, hybrid electric trucks do not require external charging points for refueling. The dominance of hybrid electric trucks in the global electric trucks market is expected to continue during the forecast period, despite the development and improvement of EV charging infrastructure. Long-haul transport, which consumes a substantial amount of energy in the transportation sector, will significantly benefit from the adoption of electric vehicles, leading to reduced emissions and fuel consumption.

Electric trucks are revolutionizing the logistics industry with their sustainability and efficiency benefits. These zero-emission vehicles are gaining popularity in advanced transportation sectors, including light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks. The market growth is driven by battery technology advancements, fast-charging infrastructure development, and increasing emission norms. Sustainability-conscious fleet operators are adopting electric trucks to reduce their carbon footprint and improve operational efficiency. Waste management , municipal services, and e-commerce sectors are early adopters of electric trucks due to their environmental-friendliness. Emerging economies are also showing significant interest in electric truck manufacturing. Tevva electric trucks, for instance, have entered the market with their innovative designs and long battery capacity. Incentives from governments and industries are further boosting the adoption of these vehicles. Fleet operators can monitor their electric trucks' performance through online dashboards, ensuring optimal usage and maintenance.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Propulsion



Hybrid Electric Trucks

Battery Electric Trucks

Vehicle Type



Light Trucks



Medium Trucks

Heavy-duty Trucks

Geography



Asia



Europe



North America Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

