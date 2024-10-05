Elias And El Sherbini Clinch Qatar Classic Squash Titles

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Peruvian World Champion Diego Elias and Egypt's World No 1 Nour El Sherbini clinched the QTerminals Qatar Classic squash titles in Doha on Saturday.

In the men's final, Elias defeated World No 2 Mostafa Asal convincingly 12-10, 12-10, 14-12; while El Sherbini fought back from two games down to get past compatriot Nouran Gohar 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in a 96-minute slug-fest.

Elias has lifted his second Qatar Classic trophy after he followed up Friday's dismantling of World No 1 Ali Farag with another dominant victory over Asal to end the Egyptian's 14-match winning run.

It was their first meeting since Elias prevailed in May's World Championship final, but Asal has gone from strength to strength since that defeat, collecting trophies at the British Open, Egyptian Open and Paris Squash.

All three games were closely contested and went to tie-breaks, but Elias raised his level each time to emerge victorious. Elias – who also won the Qatar Classic in 2021 – has now lifted 19 titles on the PSA Squash Tour, with this being his first title of the 2024-25 season.

“I'm super happy after my performances on Saturday and today,” said Elias.“I knew it was going to be a really tough match. Mostafa has been playing amazing squash, he's got to the last six or seven finals, so I had that in my mind. It's amazing to have my dad, Jonathon [Power] and Greg [Gaultier] supporting me today, it's a win for all of us. I love it here. The way the organisers treat the players doesn't compare to anywhere in the world, so you're super happy. I enjoy every moment here and thanks to all of the organisers and everyone that makes this tournament possible.”

Meanwhile, El Sherbini completed a magnificent comeback as she overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat World Champion Gohar in a thrilling women's final at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

The pair were meeting for the ninth major final in a row, with four wins apiece coming into today's match. El Sherbini had won both of their matches this season, with victories in the CIB Egyptian Open and Paris Squash title deciders.

El Sherbini fought back from two games down, and with the scores tied at 4-4, her forearm accidentally caught Gohar in the nose as she chased down a drop shot at the front of the court. Gohar left the court in tears and required lengthy treatment from the physio.

The World No 2 returned to court and continued to fight through the pain barrier, but El Sherbini was able to get herself in front and was clinical as she closed out a 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 win after 96 enthralling minutes.

The victory sees El Sherbini fill her trophy cabinet with the only remaining major trophy she was yet to win, further underlining her status as one of the finest players ever to pick up a squash racket. The Egyptian has now won 43 PSA titles and has won 15 matches in a row as she continues her unbeaten start to the season.

“It was a very enjoyable match until she got hit,” said El Sherbini.“She's a fighter and a champion. She's so strong and it's always a pleasure sharing a court with her. It's the third final we've played this season and I have so much respect for her. I'm really happy I've finally won this title, and I've won everything now, so I can relax a bit. I'm definitely happy I've won the first three titles of the season. My parents are here and are sharing this moment with me. It means a lot and they're always in my corner.”

Final Results

Men's: [4] Diego Elias (PER) bt [3] Mostafa Asal (EGY) 3-0: 12-10, 12-10, 14-12 (63m)

Women's: [1] Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt [2] Nouran Gohar (EGY) 3-2: 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 (96m)

MENAFN05102024000067011011ID1108749812