Govt School Teacher Suspended For Corporal Punishment In J & K's Kishtwar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kishtwar/Jammu- A school teacher was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

Anayatullah Ahanger, posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in remote Inderwal area, was placed under immediate suspension after a purportedly showing a student subjected to corporal punishment went on social media, they said.

Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the accused teacher and also set up a three-member committee for an in depth inquiry into the matter.

