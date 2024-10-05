Govt School Teacher Suspended For Corporal Punishment In J & K's Kishtwar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kishtwar/Jammu- A government school teacher was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.
Anayatullah Ahanger, posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in remote Inderwal area, was placed under immediate suspension after a video purportedly showing a student subjected to corporal punishment went viral on social media, they said.
Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the accused teacher and also set up a three-member committee for an in depth inquiry into the matter.
