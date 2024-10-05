La Francophonie Summit Or France's Unceasing Anti-Azerbaijan Bias

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
France's pro-Armenian and unjust policies continue to disturb
the peace and threaten the South Caucasus. This time, during the
International Organization of La Francophonie summit held in
Villers-Cotterêts and Paris, documents filled with unilateral,
biased, and distorted provocative statements against Azerbaijan
were adopted with France's direct support.
It is not surprising that France, which has openly supported the
occupation of Garabagh for 30 years and continues to arm Armenia
after Azerbaijan's decisive victory, has taken part in this
process. The Baku Initiative Group has issued statements against
these baseless acts.
The statement emphasizes:
The International Organization of La Francophonie, a culturally
oriented institution, accepting documents against a non-member
sovereign country and on topics outside its mandate seriously
undermines the organization's reputation, demonstrating its use by
France as a tool of pressure against other states and its role as a
political instrument.
It has been noted that the Baku Initiative Group, which operates
to advance the decolonization process and combat (neo)colonialism
within the framework of respect for international law, calls on the
International Organization of La Francophonie to pay attention to
the crimes committed by the French government in overseas
territories under French domination.
The Baku Initiative Group recalls that in response to peaceful
protests against the gross violations of the rights and freedoms of
the Kanak people in Kanaky (New Caledonia), more than ten civilians
were killed by French security forces, and hundreds were arrested.
Nearly ten participants in the protests are being subjected to
pressure as political prisoners in French metropolitan prisons.
The French government is trying to close "Tefana Radio," the
voice of freedom and local customs in Mao`hi Nui (French
Polynesia), by any means necessary.
France prohibits the use of the Corsican language in public
institutions on Corsica.
The French government illegally applies the Balladur visa on the
island of Mayotte, which it has annexed, preventing Mayotte from
maintaining connections with its sister islands and thus forcing
the local population to forget their culture, language, and
traditions while living according to the rules of French
culture.
- The French government applies assimilation policies in French
Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, sidelining local languages and
forcing indigenous children to be educated according to a French
educational system that does not consider their local history,
geography, and culture.
This is a brief list of the countless crimes that France has
committed and continues to commit in its overseas territories.
France pursues a deliberate policy of destroying national
identity in its former and current colonies, and unfortunately, it
has largely succeeded in this endeavor.
In light of the above, the Baku Initiative Group makes the
following calls to the International Organization of La
Francophonie:
- A statement condemning the French government's crimes should
be issued by the Secretary-General of the International
Organization of La Francophonie.
- A special session should be held during the summit regarding
the crimes committed by France.
- A special investigation commission should be sent concerning
the crimes committed in territories still under French domination;
the report prepared by the commission should be submitted to the UN
Special Committee on Decolonization. The Baku Initiative Group is
ready to provide expert support for the work of the commission sent
to the territories.
- The French government should be called upon to cease the
mandatory use of the French language in public institutions,
official correspondence, courts, etc., in its colonies.
In a nutshell, an interesting question arises, does France
really love Armenia more than Armenians? To believe this, one must
either not belong to this universe, or one must know intimately
these unbreakable ties that bind France and Armenia.
And we have a clear issue - France's greed for the South
Caucasus. After being expelled from Africa, France began to use
Armenians more as a springboard to enter the region by various
means.
We can say with certainty that even if Armenia wants to or
creates the conditions, France will not be able to achieve this -
just as it could not achieve this in the islands it colonized.
MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.