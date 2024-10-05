Swedish Benefactors Send Eight School Buses To Vinnytsia Region
Date
10/5/2024 7:08:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden's Keolis has handed over eight 46-seat school buses to eight communities in the Vinnytsia region.
The region's military administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Eight territorial communities in the Vinnytsia region received buses for the transportation of schoolchildren thanks to the support of the international Swedish company Keolis, which specializes in public transport," the post reads.
According to Nataliia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the regional military administration, the company handed over eight 46-seat buses to the Vinnytsia region.
"The vehicles will be used to transport schoolchildren from rural schools, ensuring their access to quality education and promoting the safe and convenient movement of schoolchildren," the regional administration added.
In particular, the buses were delivered to the Bershad, Haisyn, Zhmerynka, Kalynivka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Pohrebyshche, Stryzhavka and Yampil communities.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.