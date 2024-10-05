Swedish Benefactors Send Eight School Buses To Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden's Keolis has handed over eight 46-seat school buses to eight communities in the Vinnytsia region.

The region's military administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Eight territorial communities in the Vinnytsia region received buses for the of schoolchildren thanks to the support of the international Swedish company Keolis, which specializes in public transport," the post reads.

According to Nataliia Zabolotna, first deputy head of the regional military administration, the company handed over eight 46-seat buses to the Vinnytsia region.

"The vehicles will be used to transport schoolchildren from rural schools, ensuring their access to quality education and promoting the safe and convenient movement of schoolchildren," the regional administration added.

In particular, the buses were delivered to the Bershad, Haisyn, Zhmerynka, Kalynivka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Pohrebyshche, Stryzhavka and Yampil communities.