Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organise Party In Orphanages

10/5/2024 7:08:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized a party at a number of orphanages in Baku over the weekend, Azernews reports.

Children deprived of parental care experienced interesting moments at the dinner table within the framework of various entertainment and animation programs.

The residents of the orphanages were presented with gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

AzerNews

