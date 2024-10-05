Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organise Party In Orphanages
10/5/2024 7:08:24 PM
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized a party at a number of
orphanages in Baku over the weekend, Azernews
reports.
Children deprived of parental care experienced interesting
moments at the dinner table within the framework of various
entertainment and animation programs.
The residents of the orphanages were presented with gifts from
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
