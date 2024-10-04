Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Hit USD 12.70 Billion By 2029 With 5.8% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Baxter has developed a strong brand as well as from highly clinically superior products, such as IV therapies and infusion pump solutions. facilities for the group exist in Belgium, Sweden, India, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, and the US. In 2023, its kidney care division registered in the amount of USD 4.453 million, and its contribution to the total revenue was 30.1%. In 2022, Baxter started strategic review to improve stockholder value by offering selling and carve-out opportunities. In January 2023, the company announced some key strategic steps; one of them was to spin out Kidney Care as an independent, standalone, and publicly traded kidney care company named Vantive. Baxter also agreed to simplify the company, adjust its supply chain to operate more efficiently, and consider alternatives for its BPS business. In August 2024, Carlyle agreed with the takeover of its Kidney Care segment by Baxter; that marked the end of creating Vantive. With these alterations, Baxter is focusing toward hospital solutions and connected care and is trying to make the business model streamlined through an aligned strategy that positions toward innovation and ultimately delivers value to the stakeholders.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG (GERMANY):

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest peritoneal dialysis players in the world. The company differs according to its comprehensive portfolio of dialysis products, remarkable R&D, and presence around the globe. The company operates through 42 facilities in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa, keeping a focus on partnership and agreement to seek further opportunity. Fresenius puts emphasis on the advanced dialysis products of renal therapies in developing the treatments for kidney disease. This further reinforces its market position. It focuses on purchases and acquisitions as well, as in the case of acquiring InterWell Health in 2022, which guides the drive towards innovation. The company operated 4,116 dialysis clinics at year-end 2022. Fifteen percent of U.S. patients are being treated in a home setting, increasing to 25% by 2025. Fresenius invests its R&D in innovative products, regenerative medicines, and the use of digital technologies such as data analytics and remote monitoring to optimize dialysis care.

MEDTRONIC PLC (IRELAND):

Medtronic Plc has some of the world's fastest-moving markets with a requirement for constant innovation in order to stay at the top. This brings about the focus of its R&D on advancing technology, improving existing products and developing less invasive solutions for emerging markets. The company participates in hundreds of clinical trials per year in order to meet the demand for clinical and economic evidence with a view to reducing costs for patients and their hospital stays. The company focuses on developing new therapies, extending the use of existing products, and co-operation with third parties to take advantage of innovation and improve the lives of patients. For instance, Medtronic in partnership with Davita launched Mozarc Medical an independent firm that would revolutionize kidney health through patient-centered technology solutions in April 2023.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Hemodialysis Market

Home Healthcare Market

Urology Devices Market

Medical Supplies Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Peritoneal Dialysis Companies

and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED