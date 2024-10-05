Next Week Could Be Positive For Ukraine's Defense - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the next week could be positive for the defense of Ukraine and its vision of how the war should end.

The head of state stated this in his nightly address to the nation , Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, our teams – of Ukraine and of the United States, the teams of our other partners are working on preparing the Ramstein – substantive decisions, and, in general, next week's meetings and negotiations. And this week can be positive for our defense, for our vision of how the war should end. We will do everything for it, we will do it one hundred percent. We will do it effectively," Zelensky said.

According to him, in the coming days, there will be political consultations between the teams: government officials and diplomats. The military will also speak on the content of the Victory Plan's military points.

"This is something that can rather quickly strengthen Ukraine, Ukraine's positions – primarily, our frontline. And everything outlined in the Plan is absolutely realistic for our partners. The world has this resource for reinforcement that will allow us to move forward according to the Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

According to him, this is the goal and task of the Ukrainian authorities – to guarantee Ukraine reliable peace and long-term security.

"This is possible only based on international law and without any bargaining over sovereignty or trading territories. Exactly as envisaged by the Peace Formula. Ukraine needs peace – real and just – guaranteed protection from war. This is possible only from strong positions. And only when both our people and our partners are truly united. This is what we are working for. I thank everyone who is helping us, and who, just like us, is ready to make next week historic in many ways," Zelensky said.