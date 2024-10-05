Injury Toll In Drone Strikes On Veletenske In Kherson Region Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in drone strikes on the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region has increased to four.

"Two more crew members of the ambulance team who were hit by an enemy UAV in Velentenske sought medical assistance. A 50-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered blast injuries and concussion. Both men are in a moderate condition," the post said.

