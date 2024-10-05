Injury Toll In Drone Strikes On Veletenske In Kherson Region Rises To Four
Date
10/5/2024 7:08:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in drone strikes on the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region has increased to four.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
"Two more crew members of the ambulance team who were hit by an enemy UAV in Velentenske sought medical assistance. A 50-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered blast injuries and concussion. Both men are in a moderate condition," the post said.
Read also:
Russian army
launches over 20 strikes on Nikopol district on Sat
On October 5, a woman and an ambulance driver were injured in a drone attack on Veletenske, Kherson region. Their condition is serious.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.