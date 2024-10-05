Russian Drone Strike Kills Man In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 49-year-old man has been killed in a Russian drone strike on a car in the village of Nyzhche Solone in the Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on October 5, at around 11:50, the enemy targeted the village of Nyzhche Solone in the Borova community of the Izium district with a drone. A civilian car driven by a 49-year-old man was hit. The driver died of his injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," the prosecutor's office said.

On October 5, at around 15:40, the Russian army carried out an airstrike using two glide bombs on the village of Nyzhche Solone in the Kharkiv region, wounding an elderly man and causing a fire.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office