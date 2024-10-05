Lithuania Buys NASAMS Systems For EUR 234 M
Date
10/5/2024 7:08:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has purchased additional NASAMS medium-range air defense systems for 234 million euro.
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Lithuania's Minister of Defense, Arvydas Anušauskas, as cited by LRT .
“Air defence is a critical capability not only in Lithuania, but also in the whole [NATO] alliance,” he told a press conference on Friday.
According to the Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, the contract was signed on Thursday. He added that increased defense funding had helped to bring forward the purchase planned for 2031.
Read also: MFA Lithuania summons Russian diplomat over execution
of 16 Ukrainian POWs
Additionally, this week Lithuania has also signed a contract for the acquisition of a RBS70 NG (MSHORAD) short-range air defense system for approximately 130 million euro.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 16, Anušauskas stated that defense funding should be increased to 4% of GDP to enable the country to acquire long-range air defense systems and other means.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.