Lithuania Buys NASAMS Systems For EUR 234 M

Lithuania has purchased additional NASAMS medium-range air defense systems for 234 million euro.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Lithuania's of Defense, Arvydas Anušauskas, as cited by LRT .

“Air defence is a critical capability not only in Lithuania, but also in the whole [NATO] alliance,” he told a press on Friday.

According to the Head of the Lithuanian of Defense, the contract was signed on Thursday. He added that increased defense funding had helped to bring forward the purchase planned for 2031.

Additionally, this week Lithuania has also signed a contract for the acquisition of a RBS70 NG (MSHORAD) short-range air defense system for approximately 130 million euro.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 16, Anušauskas stated that defense funding should be increased to 4% of GDP to enable the country to acquire long-range air defense systems and other means.