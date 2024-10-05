Chinese Hacking Group Attacked U.S. Phone Tapping Systems
Several U.S. broadband internet providers have been targeted in
a large-scale attack by Chinese hackers,
reports.
The attack aimed to exploit systems related to the collection of
intelligence data, including the interception of phone calls.
It has been noted that the assault on the internet providers is
attributed to China's "Salt Typhoon" hacking group.
