Three Injured As Russian Forces Drop Explosives From Drone On Bus In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped explosives from a drone on a bus in the Richky community, Sumy region, injuring three people.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Richky community of the Sumy district, the Russians dropped explosives from a UAV on a bus en route from Sumy to Richky. The explosion three civilians and damaged the bus," the post reads.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration / Telegram