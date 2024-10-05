Three Injured As Russian Forces Drop Explosives From Drone On Bus In Sumy Region
10/5/2024 7:08:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped explosives from a drone on a bus in the Richky community, Sumy region, injuring three people.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Richky community of the Sumy district, the Russians dropped explosives from a UAV on a bus en route from Sumy to Richky. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus," the post reads.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration / Telegram
