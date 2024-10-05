Syria, Iran Discussed Ways To Support Lebanon
10/5/2024 7:08:08 PM
DAMASCUS, Oct 6 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, and Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, yesterday, discussed ways to support Lebanon, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Lebanon.
Assad emphasised the strategic relationship between Syria and Iran, during his meeting here with Araghchi and his delegation.
The president underlined the importance of their alliance in confronting challenges, particularly Israeli actions in the region.
He praised Iran's strong response to“Israeli violations,” and reaffirmed Syria's commitment to resisting what he described as“occupation.”
Both sides also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to halt the attacks and aid displaced Lebanese civilians.– NNN-SANA
