Partisans Record Active Movement Of Russian Troops, Military Equipment In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, the partisans recorded the movement of military equipment and Russian to safer places.

Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh agents, together with Mariupol Resistance, recorded that the Russian began to actively move equipment and personnel to safer areas," the post reads.

According to the post, due to the threat of long-range missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian Armed Forces commanders are seriously worried about the safety of the troops and are forced to change their positions.

"We continue to monitor the movement routes and reveal the locations of the occupying troops, and all information is promptly sent to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for further decisions," the partisans said.