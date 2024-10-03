Tisca Chopra Inspires Chitkara University B.Ed. Students To Embrace Inclusive Education

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, Punjab, India Chitkara University's Department of Education (DoE) welcomed its new Bachelor of Education (B.) students with an inspiring orientation event, part of the University Grants Commission's“ Deeksharambh ” initiative. The programme aims to cultivate a new generation of skilled educators, referred to as“ Alpha Teachers .”





Dr. Niyati Chitkara, Vice President, School Education, Chitkara Educational Trust and Senior faculty members welcoming Ms. Tisca Chopra at Chitkara University Campus







Hon'ble Chancellor Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara and Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara offered a warm welcome to the students, while Hon'ble Vice Chancellor Dr. Sandhir Sharma delivered an address via video.





A key highlight of the event was the presentation by actress and education advocate Ms. Tisca Chopra, titled“Good Newz Tisca Getting Taare Zameen Par @ Chitkara for Alpha Teachers.” She emphasised the importance of recognising the unique needs of students, particularly those with learning disabilities. Ms. Chopra also discussed the transformative role of theatre in education and the need for inclusive learning environments, highlighting mental health and peer support as critical factors in the learning process.





In addition, Ms. Indu Punj spoke on“Integrating Stories into the Regular Curriculum,” illustrating how storytelling can enhance student engagement and create emotionally safe classrooms. Ms. Yogita B. Ahuja also presented on the pedagogical power of storytelling, sharing techniques for fostering creativity and critical thinking in students.





Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara reiterated the essential role of educators in shaping society and the importance of adapting teaching methods to today's digital learners. She acknowledged the challenge of designing engaging lessons for students with shorter attention spans, noting that the training and expertise gained at the Department of Education will empower future educators to drive meaningful change through their teaching.





Reflecting on the session, Dr. Niyati Chitkara, Vice President, School Education, Chitkara Educational Trust , commented,“The emphasis on skill-based and co-curricular activities, financial literacy in the curriculum, and programmes focused on patience, resilience, and work-life balance was truly inspiring.”





A first-year student expressed excitement after the session, saying,“The orientation has ignited our passion for teaching, and we are eager to make a positive impact in the education community.”





The event was a resounding success, marking an inspiring start to the students' academic journey at Chitkara University's Department of Education.





About Chitkara University

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.





For more information, please visit .