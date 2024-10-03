Russia gets ready to commence geological exploration for lithium, oil, gas deposits in Mali

(MENAFN) Russia is set to commence geological exploration for lithium, oil, and gas deposits in Mali next month, according to an anonymous official speaking to Anadolu on Wednesday. This announcement follows comments from Mali's Economy and Finance Minister, Alousseini Sanou, who indicated that the first group of Russian specialists will arrive soon to initiate this significant project. A timetable for subsequent phases of the exploration process has already been established.



The news comes as Sanou, along with Energy Minister Bintou Camara, is currently in Moscow on a week-long trip aimed at discussing various investment opportunities between Mali and Russia. The cooperation is expected to help Mali secure essential resources that could finance other economic sectors within the country.



Mali, along with Burkina Faso and Niger, is part of the Alliance of Sahel States, a coalition formed in September of last year. This group has distanced itself from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), particularly after ECOWAS threatened military intervention in Niger following a coup last year. The three nations are now collaborating closely to combat terrorism and integrate their efforts in areas such as creating a single passport system, enhancing communication, and diplomatic relations.



The exploration initiative underscores the growing partnership between Mali and Russia, reflecting a shift in geopolitical alliances and economic strategies in West Africa. As the region seeks to develop its natural resources, the collaboration could prove vital for Mali's economic future, allowing it to diversify and strengthen its financial capabilities.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742800