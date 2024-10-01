Ashok Kumar Verma Assumes Charge Of General Manager, Northern Railway

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Ashok Kumar Verma, officer of Indian Railway Stores Service, assumed the charge of General Manager of Northern Railway. Earlier he has served as General Manager Central Organization for Railway Electrification, (CORE) Prayagraj. Ashok Kumar Verma is a 1987 batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

Apart from his vast experience in stores related issues, he also has experience in handling general administration.

Verma has served as Principal Chief Material Manager in North Western Railway, as Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division. He also previously served as Executive Director Railway Stores in Railway Board.

He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj and an MBA degree from IIM Kolkata. He has done his Diploma in Public Procurement (Public Procurement in Multilateral Agencies funded Projects) from Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management and PG Diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism from National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University. He has vast experience in Finance and Public Procurement.

Today after formally taking charge

Ashok Kumar Verma held a meeting with all the Principal heads of departments. All the Divisional Railway Manager also joined the meeting through video conferencing. While addressing the meeting

Verma outlined his priorities. He said Punctuality and Safety are the most important parameters in railway functioning.

Verma further added that the work site safety & safety of staff is of paramount importance. While speaking about the staff welfare issues, he instructed that the senior officers and supervisors should remain accessible to staff for resolving their concerns & all the issues be dealt in due timeframe.

In a bid to enhance passenger's experience and modernize railway infrastructure, GM conducted a comprehensive review to assess the progress of stations redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme (ABSS), USBRL project and Rishikesh- Karnaprayag line. He instructed the officials to monitor the progress of redevelopment work of stations and timely completion of all infrastructure works. GM highlighted the importance of timely execution and quality adherence to ensure the successful completion of the projects within the stipulated time period. He said the works must be planned keeping in mind safety, passenger convenience & operational needs of future. He further said that Railways have a huge contribution in the GDP of India and only through the progress of Railways we can achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Further, the GM commended the effort put forth by the staff ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of train operations and said that he takes inspiration from the hard work of Trackman & Gangman, who works round the clock in hostile weather conditions.