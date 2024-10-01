Author JZ Murdock Receives National Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Reading, an Afternnon with JZ Murdock

cover of Death of Heaven

JZ Murdock's horror novel, 'Death of Heaven' earns national acclaim, winning the Horror category in the prestigious NYC BIG AWARD®.

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Death of Heaven by JZ Murdock Wins NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® in the Horror Category

The NYC Big Book Award recognizes excellence across the book industry, with submissions judged by a diverse panel of industry experts, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians, and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are selected based on overall excellence in their respective categories.

About the Author

JZ Murdock is an acclaimed horror and science fiction author, award-winning independent filmmaker, and seasoned blogger since 2010. With a career spanning decades, Murdock has garnered praise for his distinctive storytelling, which masterfully blends speculative fiction with deep psychological insight. His body of work includes novels, short stories, and contributions to various magazines and anthologies. Murdock's award-winning true crime drama screenplay, The Teenage Bodyguard, has received international recognition, while his films have been honored and showcased at festivals worldwide, further cementing his reputation as a dynamic force in both the literary and film industries.

About Death of Heaven

Author and reviewer Michael Brookes described Death of Heaven as: "The book starts well and has a 'Books of Blood' vibe that works beautifully. It's in these stories that the author's writing truly shines. His prose has a poetic quality, almost lyrical in its delivery."

The novel follows the journey of two boys forever altered by a traumatic childhood event. One rises to covertly serve his country in ways that nearly destroy him, while the other struggles through adulthood. When their paths cross again, they are confronted with a dark and staggering reality-one that threatens not only their lives but the entire world. What begins as a tale of personal tragedy morphs into a chilling and macabre revelation that questions the very nature of reality.

Death of Heaven is a hybrid narrative that blends various storytelling elements, embracing genres such as horror, science fiction, revisionist history, and cosmic horror. It delves into Lovecraftian themes, emphasizing the terror of the unknowable and incomprehensible, rather than relying solely on shock and gore-though some visceral moments are present. The novel spans the creation of the Earth through to its possible demise, exploring profound existential questions and the interplay of fate and choice in an ever-unfolding cosmic tapestry.

British book reviewer Lynn Worton shared: "JZ Murdock has written a horror story that had me completely transfixed! Even though horror isn't my usual genre, I couldn't put this book down. Highly recommended to horror fans!"

WILDSound Writing Festival praised Death of Heaven, stating: "The story lures readers in with a false sense of security as two boys search for treasure, before seamlessly turning into a violent and disturbing tale of horror. The sudden shift is both surprising and highly effective."

Death of Heaven is not for the faint-hearted. As you dive into its pages, you may find yourself leaving the light on when you go to bed...

To view the book's winning page, visit: NYC Big Book Award Winners Page

About the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

This year's NYC Big Book Award received entries from around the globe, with submissions from countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities like Asheville, Beijing, Dublin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, and Vancouver were represented among the entries.

Publishers of note included Atmosphere Press, HarperCollins Leadership, Flatiron Books, Simon & Schuster, and Rowman & Littlefield, among others.

"We're thrilled by the quality of this year's entries and can't wait to share these outstanding books with readers worldwide," said Gabrielle Olczak, award sponsor.

For a full list of NYC Big Book Award winners and distinguished favorites, visit:

NYC Big Book Award Winners List

YouTube Channel

Join us for Spring 2025, and BookCAMP 2025.

JZ Murdock

Author interview

