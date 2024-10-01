Azerbaijan MFA Highlights US Statement On Armenian Crimes In Garabagh As Surprising

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The statement by Dafna Rand, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and at the Warsaw Human Dimension on 1 October noting that the U.S. side “continues to review alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh” is surprising.

Azernews reports that the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, said this while commenting on the aforementioned statement.

Interestingly, despite large-scale crimes against humanity, and massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during the military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, the U.S. side only now refers to importance of addressing violations of international humanitarian law. For almost 30 years these crimes by Armenia were met with complete silence by the U.S. side.

If the U.S. side wants to demonstrate impartiality and a fair position, they should first and foremost demand to investigate the numerous crimes committed by Armenia so far, and to hold the perpetrators accountable before the law.

Otherwise, this is nothing more than a one-sided statement made as a result of Armenian propaganda that pursue the goal of misleading the international community and distracting the attention from the gross violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis in the course of the Armenian aggression.