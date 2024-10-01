Azerbaijan MFA Highlights US Statement On Armenian Crimes In Garabagh As Surprising
The statement by Dafna Rand, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
for Democracy, Human Rights, and labor at the Warsaw Human
Dimension conference on 1 October noting that the U.S. side
“continues to review alleged violations of international
humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh” is
surprising.
Azernews reports that the spokesperson for the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, said this while
commenting on the aforementioned statement.
Interestingly, despite large-scale crimes against humanity, and
massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during the
military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, the U.S. side
only now refers to importance of addressing violations of
international humanitarian law. For almost 30 years these crimes by
Armenia were met with complete silence by the U.S. side.
If the U.S. side wants to demonstrate impartiality and a fair
position, they should first and foremost demand to investigate the
numerous crimes committed by Armenia so far, and to hold the
perpetrators accountable before the law.
Otherwise, this is nothing more than a one-sided statement made
as a result of Armenian propaganda that pursue the goal of
misleading the international community and distracting the
attention from the gross violations of human rights and fundamental
freedoms of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis in the course of
the Armenian aggression.
