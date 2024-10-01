Iran Announces Cancellation Of All Flights, Iraq Suspends Air Traffic At All Airports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran/Baghdad: The Civil Organization of Iran has announced the cancellation of all flights across the country until 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 2.

The organisation said that this decision aims to protect the safety and security of aviation due to the situation in the region and missile attacks. He added that the organisation will announce the necessary information about passengers' flights in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities announced on Tuesday evening the complete suspension of air traffic at all airports in the country temporarily.

Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibis Al Saadawi said in a statement that Iraqi air navigation has been suspended until further notice.

He also noted that the national carrier has temporarily suspended all its flights, for precautionary reasons until further notice; in order to preserve the safety of passengers.

Tuesday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had launched a missile attack on military sites belonging to the Israeli occupation.