Romanian Parliament Approves Setting Up Maritime Training Facility For Ukrainian Personnel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian Parliament, in a joint plenary session, approved President Klaus Iohannis' request to set up a maritime training facility in Romania for the training of Ukrainian personnel

As reported by Stiripesurse and relayed by Ukrinform, the decision was supported by 233 members of parliament, with 18 against and 25 abstaining.

In a letter to parliament, Iohannis highlighted the need to intensify and diversify the training of the Ukrainian due to the latest developments in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

"As a result of the analysis carried out, it turned out that Romania has the possibility to contribute to the Maritime Capability Coalition by hosting a maritime training facility on the national soil, as well as by supporting the training process of the Ukrainian Marine Infantry, within the limits of the existing capabilities," the statement said.

The proposed plan indicates that the facility will operate for two years, with Romania having the right to cease its obligations at any time during the training process or after the specified period. The facility will initially be supported by contributions from the international community, with the United Kingdom fully providing financial and planning support at the outset.

As reported by Ukrinform, in September, the first group of Ukrainian pilots began training on F-16 fighter jets at Romania's 86th Air Base.