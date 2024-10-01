Iran Confirms Launch Of Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles At Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of ballistic missiles at targets in Israel on Tuesday.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was confirmed by Iran's state news agency, IRN .

The massive missile strike on Israel was carried out in response to the "martyrdom" of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and the IRGC commander in Lebanon, Major General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC also warned that if Israel retaliates, it will face a "more severe Iranian retaliation."

Iran's mission to the United Nations confirmed the missile strike, calling it a "legitimate self-defense." They added that if Israel responds, it will face "further crushing and destructive attacks" from Iran.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Israel Defense Forces stated that Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles on the evening of October 1. Media outlets reported hearing explosions over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, though it remains unclear whether the missiles hit residential areas or were intercepted by air defense systems over the cities.