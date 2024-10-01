(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global ethernet test equipment market

size is estimated to grow by USD 675.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

5.79%

during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-speed ethernet

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of new-generation power over ethernet: ieee802.3bt

However,

intense competition

Market Driver

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology enables the transmission of electrical power and data through a single Ethernet cable , reducing installation costs and eliminating the need for separate AC power sources. PoE's popularity is increasing due to its application in wireless access points, network-attached storage, building automation, security, and entertainment systems. The demand for PoE-enabled switch ports is growing, with updates to PoE standards allowing for increased power delivery beyond 12.95 watts. However, the use of PoE Plus can create electrical arcs during disconnection, necessitating the IEC 60512-99-001 standard for RJ45 connector testing. IEEE 802.3bt offers efficient 4-pair power delivery and interoperability testing through the PoE Certification Program. Compliant products will display a certified PoE logo, driving the growth of the global ethernet test equipment market. PoE's benefits, including ease of installation and cost savings, make it a valuable investment for businesses.



The Ethernet test equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data communication in various industries. Network performance and reliability are key concerns for businesses, driving the need for advanced test solutions. Signal generators, protocol analyzers, and network analyzers are popular choices for diagnosing network issues and optimizing performance. 5G technology and digital transformation are major trends, requiring high-speed Ethernet networks for synchronized communication in industrial automation, automotive systems, and enterprise segments. Network architectures for data-intensive applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and Big Data demand test equipment. Service providers and telecom operators focus on ensuring network integrity for mobile internet and higher bandwidth services. Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and Singlepair Ethernet (SPE) are essential for Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 applications. Test equipment for connectivity problems, calibration processes, and test fixture deembedding are crucial for manufacturing Ethernet networks and cloud services. Remote working models and cloud-based analytics further expand the market's scope.



The Ethernet test equipment market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous vendors offering various products and services. Key players include EXFO, Viavi Solutions, Spirent Communications, Fortive, Anritsu, Tektronix, and Keysight Technologies. Regional players in APAC provide low-cost alternatives, catering to price-sensitive consumers. However, these vendors often compromise on product quality due to cost constraints. This price competition negatively impacts global vendors' profit margins, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Ethernet test equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of high-speed Ethernet networks in various industries. Challenges in sectors like automotive systems, government and utilities, enterprise segment, and service providers require synchronized communication and higher bandwidth for data-intensive applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and 100G technology are becoming standard for telecom operators, mobile internet, and smartphone users. Industrial IoT (IIoT), Industry 4.0, and Singlepair Ethernet (SPE) are driving the need for test equipment in manufacturing and automation. Connectivity problems, network management, and signal integrity are key concerns for Ethernet manufacturing and service providers. Calibration processes and test fixture deembedding are essential for ensuring accurate results. Remote working models and cloud-based analytics are increasing the demand for edge computing and AI-powered networking. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and 5G investments are also contributing to market growth. Challenges in wireless networks, mobile backhaul, and cloud services require specialized test equipment for ensuring reliable and high-performance Ethernet networks. Overall, the Ethernet test equipment market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for faster, more reliable, and more efficient networks.

This ethernet test equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Automotive

1.2 Telecommunication

1.3 Manufacturing 1.4 Others



2.1 10 GbE

2.2 1 GbE 2.3 40 GbE and above



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Automotive-

The Ethernet test equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed networking solutions. Companies are investing in advanced Ethernet testing tools to ensure network performance and reliability. Key players in this market include Fluke Networks, Ixia, and Spirent Communications. These companies offer various testing solutions, such as protocol analyzers, network testers, and traffic generators, to cater to diverse industry needs. The market is expected to continue its expansion as the adoption of Ethernet technology increases in sectors like telecommunications, data centers, and enterprise networks.

Ethernet test equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of high-speed data communication networks. This equipment includes signal generators, protocol analyzers, and network analyzers, which are essential for diagnosing network issues, maintaining network integrity, and ensuring data transmission over Ethernet infrastructures. With the advent of 5G technology and the increasing adoption of Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and Singlepair Ethernet (SPE) in enterprise, utilities, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers, the demand for advanced Ethernet testing equipment is on the rise. Network performance, network management, and connectivity problems are some of the key challenges that Ethernet testing equipment addresses. Furthermore, the integration of cloud services, Big Data, and other emerging technologies is driving innovation in the Ethernet test equipment market.

Ethernet test equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and optimal performance of high-speed data communication networks. This market encompasses various tools such as signal generators, protocol analyzers, and network analyzers, which are essential for diagnosing network issues, optimizing network performance, and validating network architectures. With the advent of advanced network technologies like 5G, Industrial IoT (IIoT), Industry 4.0, and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), the demand for Ethernet test equipment is surging. Network performance and integrity are paramount in various sectors, including industrial automation, automotive systems, enterprise, government and utilities, service providers, and data-intensive applications like video streaming, cloud computing, and high-speed ethernet networks. Ethernet test equipment is vital for synchronizing communication, addressing connectivity problems, and managing network infrastructure. Ethernet manufacturing, cloud services, big data, and digital transformation are also driving the growth of the Ethernet test equipment market. The increasing investments in 100G technology and 5G networks are expected to further fuel the demand for advanced test equipment. Remote working models and cloud-based analytics are also contributing to the market's expansion. Ethernet test equipment is essential for calibrating processes, deembedding test fixtures, and ensuring signal integrity in various applications, including mobile internet, mobile backhaul, wireless networks, and smartphone users. The market caters to the needs of telecom operators, service providers, and various industries, offering solutions for gigabit Ethernet (GbE), Singlepair Ethernet (SPE), and 100G technology.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Telecommunication



Manufacturing

Others

Product



10 GbE



1 GbE

40 GbE And Above

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



