Zelensky: Ukraine Produced 25 Times More Ammunition In Half A Year Than In Entire Year Of 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the face of full-scale war and constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians have managed to build a de-facto new defense industry. In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition than in the entire year of 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement at the opening of the Second International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2), as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In the extremely difficult conditions of a full-scale war, under constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians have managed to build a de facto new defense industry. Today, everyone can witness this new Ukrainian capability. In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition than in the entire year of 2022," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine has established a new repair base for military equipment.

"A new repair base has been established in Ukraine for our equipment, and in particular, the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine rolled off the production line in June of this year. We are working to ensure that Ukraine can fully provide everything necessary for our Bradley IFVs and other types of equipment that help our warriors hold the frontline and carry out crucial tasks for the entire nation," the President added.

According to Zelenskyy, this is just part of Ukraine's new defense complex.

"While years ago, the Ukrainian defense industry unfortunately looked helpless, today it is an industry that is on its way to leadership, at least in Europe. Today, these are industries that Ukraine can once again be rightfully proud of," he said.

He thanked all Ukrainian entrepreneurs and global partners who have chosen to develop weapons production in Ukraine.

"Ukraine guarantees to each of our partners that we will use this new strength to enhance global stability," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the forum includes participants from dozens of countries and hundreds of defense companies from around the world. He highlighted that during the forum, new agreements will be made and important documents signed.

"These are companies that will start operating here, in Ukraine. This is the localization of production in Ukraine. This is the exchange of ideas and the expansion of our shared experience," the President concluded.

As previously reported, a year ago, on September 30, 2023, the First International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) was held in Kyiv. It brought together manufacturers of tanks, artillery, drones, ammunition, developers of innovative software, and holders of unique advanced technologies from partner countries, as well as Ukrainian public and private defense companies, including both large corporations and defense-tech startups.