Russian Forces Shell Kharkiv 53 Times In September Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout September, Russian forces shelled Kharkiv 53 times using various weapons; 188 casualties resulted.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared this during the national telethon, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have gathered some grim statistics for last month: Kharkiv was shelled 53 times. This is the highest number of since the beginning of 2023. A total of 188 people were affected, including 19 children," Terekhov said.

He noted that each attack places additional strain on utility workers who are preparing the city for the heating season, forcing them to revise their plans.

"It would be untrue to say otherwise. We have to redirect people to deal with the aftermath of the shelling. Additionally, communications are damaged, and buildings are destroyed. This impacts our preparation for the heating season, but our workers are operating almost around the clock, and we are preparing very seriously," Terekhov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 1, Russian forces launched about 10 strikes on Kharkiv, hitting Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts, injuring over 40 people.

On September 24, five people were killed, and 36 others were injured in airstrikes.