Qatar Permanent Representative To Geneva Stresses Women's Role To Acheive Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah participated in a panel on women's leadership in sustainability and climate action, as part of the Qatar National Dialogue for Climate Change (QNDCC) 2024.

The QNDCC 2024 is co-organized by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, and the of Environment and Climate Change.

Addressing the panel, Her Excellency highlighted the urgent challenges to global climate leadership, stressing in this context the importance of empowering women and beefing up their role in achieving sustainable development, and the need to integrate them into environmental decision-making to battle global climate change.

Her Excellency dismissed the existence of a single leadership model to subdue multiple environmental challenges, highlighting in this context the various leadership styles derived from the main characteristics and challenges of the climate crisis, which together contribute to the adaptation of political, administrative and other functions to climate change.

Ambitious climate policies, along with economic development, education, technological progress and less resource-intensive lifestyles, are all crucial elements for progress towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, Her Excellency added.

Her Excellency stressed that it is mandatory and paramount for the international community, not the UN or any single country, to collectively shoulder the responsibility for urgent climate action.

Her Excellency noted that the time has come to put women at the heart of climate action, stressing that the absence of urgent climate change action and measures would procrastinate gender equality.

She also pointed to Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser's crucial role in advocating for sustainable urban development and renewable energy research through Qatar Foundation.