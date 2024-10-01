General Staff: 110 Clashes On The Frontlines, Enemy Intensifies Activity In Orikhiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout Tuesday, October 1, there were 110 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine via , providing operational information as of 22:00 on October 1, Ukrinform saw.

"Since the start of the day, there have been 110 combat clashes. The enemy launched two missile strikes (two missiles), 59 (involving 104 guided aerial bombs), 446 kamikaze drone strikes, and conducted 2,713 artillery shellings on our forces' positions," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully assaulted the Ukrainian positions five times near Starytsia and Vovchansk. Another battle near Vovchansk is ongoing, but the situation is under control. According to available information, the enemy has lost 89 personnel killed and wounded in this dsector, with two vehicles destroyed and three damaged.

The enemy carried out 23 attacks on the Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk sector. Thirteen engagements near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, and Kruhlikivka have ended, while ten more are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces launched 15 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky ended in failure.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders launched ten assaults near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Enemy bombers were highly active. Battles continue at five locations.

The enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk sector, having conducted 22 assaults and offensive operations throughout the day. The highest activity of Russian occupiers persists near Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Lysivka. Three engagements are ongoing in this area.

Preliminary estimates suggest that Ukrainian forces have eliminated 61 and wounded 102 enemy personnel today. Six armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, and one ammunition depot were destroyed. Additionally, three enemy armored vehicles and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there were 21 combat engagements by the end of the day, with eight ongoing assaults near Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy attempted to break through to Bohoyavlenka but was halted by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy intensified activity in the Orikhiv sector, launching three unsuccessful attacks near Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky. An assault near Kamianske is ongoing, with the situation remaining under control.

No significant changes have been reported in other sectors of the front.

"Today, we commend the Ukrainian defenders of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign and the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, who are steadfastly holding back the overwhelming enemy forces on the eastern front," the General Staff concluded.