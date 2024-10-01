IDF Warns Iran Of 'Consequences' Following Missile Strike
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Israel will respond to Iran's missile attack.
This was reported by Times of Israel, according to Ukrinform.
“We are on heightened alert on defense and offensive, we will protect the citizens of Israel. This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose,” Hagari said.
When asked if there would be an immediate response to Iran, he added, "We are in maximum readiness."
The IDF spokesperson also said that Israel's air force "will continue to carry out powerful strikes across the Middle East tonight, as it has throughout the past year."
According to Hagari, a 'large number' of the 180 ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards Israel were intercepted.
"Israeli and American air defense systems worked effectively. We are assessing the consequences of the attack and do not want to give the enemy all the information," the IDF representative concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that the massive missile strike on Israel was in response to the 'martyrdom' of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander in Lebanon, Major General Abbas Nilforoushan.
