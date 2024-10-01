Education Ministry Announces Start Of Electronic Submission For 18Th Scientific Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education has announced the start of electronic submission for the Scientific Excellence Award in its 18th session 2025, to continue until October 31, calling on all those wishing to run for the award in this session to expedite their early submission and attach all required documents.

The announcement of the start of submission came after the conclusion of a series of introductory meetings, which witnessed remarkable participation from those wishing to run for the award from various categories.

The meetings for the nine award categories, which were attended by CEO of the Scientific Excellence Award Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, and in which the heads of the arbitration committees spoke with the participation of all committee members, aimed to raise awareness of the award, including explaining its nature, vision, mission, categories, conditions, evaluation criteria for each category, and its evidence, in addition to reviewing the documents and papers required for submission, explaining how to prepare the excellence file, providing practical models of evaluation criteria and how to document them, monitoring the elements required for school visits, personal interview questions, and answering the questions and inquiries of participants, in addition to explaining the electronic system of the award.

The participants in the meetings stressed the importance of the information provided to them, especially with regard to the vision, goals and criteria of the award, so that they become keen to participate more than ever, especially after learning about its electronic system, which facilitates the process of uploading files and communicating with all parties.