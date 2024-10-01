Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market Set For Explosive Growth With Amazon, Ebay, Advance Auto Parts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to HTFMI, the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is estimated to reach USD 75 billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD 40 billion. In 2019 the market size was ~USD 30 billion since then a growth rate of CAGR 10 % was witnessed in the market. Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is Segmented by Application (Retail, E-commerce, Supply Chain), by Type ( Online Marketplace, Direct Sales, B2B ), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – estimated to 2030.Finally, every segment of the global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market is assessed both subjectively and quantitatively to consider both the global and regional markets equally. This market study provides fundamental information and accurate industry data, providing a thorough analysis of the market based on current trends, drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses are used in the research to provide the global financial challenge.Definition:Automotive aftermarket e-retailing refers to the online sale of parts, accessories, and services for vehicles. This sector has seen significant growth due to the rise of e-commerce, as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of purchasing automotive products online. E-retailing platforms offer a wide variety of products, competitive pricing, and home delivery options, catering to both consumers and businesses involved in automotive repair and maintenance.

Market Trends:
Increasing investment in logistics and supply chain technologies

Market Drivers:
Rise in online shopping, growth of DIY automotive repairs

Market Challenges:
Competition from brick-and-mortar stores, market saturation

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market by Key Players: Amazon, eBay, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, RockAuto, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, Walmart, Tire Rack, Parts Geek, Summit Racing, 1A Auto, CarParts, JC Whitney, FCP Euro

Geographical Analysis: North America have shown robust growth in the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market and the Asia-Pacific region is growing at fastest pace.

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The study, "Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing," compares the status of notable companies in the market with the impact of coronavirus, having thoroughly investigated and evaluated their data. The improvement of the major competitors operating in the market was separated using measurable techniques, which included assumption return debt, Porter's five powers analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key Development's in the Market: This section of the Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing study summarizes the key industry developments, including confirmations, coordinated efforts, R&D, new product launch, cooperative efforts, and relationships with key industry players. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing movement showcased by applications, types, and regions?Q 4. What segments grab the most noteworthy attention in Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market in 2023 and beyond?Q 5. Chapter 1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [ Online Marketplace, Direct Sales, B2B]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

